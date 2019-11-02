RHODES, Richard David 1956 - 2019 Richard died peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on October 27, 2019. Richard loved the outdoors especially while living in Sayward, BC. ATVing up the mountain and watching the bears eat his apples, pears and blueberries was what he enjoyed. He leaves behind his daughter April (Ryan) son Trevor (Lindsay) and grandchildren, Jack, Avery, and William. His brother Bill (Deb) and sister Pat (Ike). Many thanks to Dr. Marsh and staff at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their amazing care and compassion. A private celebration will be at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019