, Richard Fraser Richard was born in Victoria, BC on May 22, 1931 to Thomas and Dorothy Smith. He passed away in Calgary on September 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Richard leaves his wife Vera, daughter Susan (Horst), son Ron (Marie) and was predeceased by his daughter Pat (Ian) in 2018. His sister Norah (Ralph 2011) still resides in Victoria, while Richard's elder brother Ken passed in 2013 (Ann) He also leaves numerous nephews, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Richard and Vera had been married for 69 years. They raised their family in various towns and cities throughout B.C. during Richard's successful career with the Bank of Montreal. Richard and Vera eventually retired to Vernon B.C. before a final move to Calgary. Richard was a kind and gentle man who had a love for his family and he will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will take place on November 23rd at 1:00 pm at Lake Bonavista Senior's Residence, Calgary, AB. For details contact:





SMITH, Richard Fraser Richard was born in Victoria, BC on May 22, 1931 to Thomas and Dorothy Smith. He passed away in Calgary on September 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Richard leaves his wife Vera, daughter Susan (Horst), son Ron (Marie) and was predeceased by his daughter Pat (Ian) in 2018. His sister Norah (Ralph 2011) still resides in Victoria, while Richard's elder brother Ken passed in 2013 (Ann) He also leaves numerous nephews, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Richard and Vera had been married for 69 years. They raised their family in various towns and cities throughout B.C. during Richard's successful career with the Bank of Montreal. Richard and Vera eventually retired to Vernon B.C. before a final move to Calgary. Richard was a kind and gentle man who had a love for his family and he will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will take place on November 23rd at 1:00 pm at Lake Bonavista Senior's Residence, Calgary, AB. For details contact: [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019

