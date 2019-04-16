Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard G. Fogarty. View Sign

Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, Rick passed away at Nigel House where he had resided since 1991.



He leaves behind his mother Helen and his siblings to mourn the loss of a truly loving and wonderful individual who touched many lives as he rolled through life living from coast to coast with his family before settling in Victoria.



A village makes a beloved person like Rick and his included his fellow residents, all the staff at Nigel House, Don, his long-time volunteer who cruised the Galloping Goose and coffee shops with him, Lise Desharnais and her team at the Queen Alexandra Orthotics, Prosthetic and Seating Clinic, every HandiDart driver and dispatcher over the years, Motion Specialties techs and personnel who dealt with all the dents and diversions, and everyone else who enjoyed being part of the journey. He will be missed by many.



The family would like to thank the staff of Nigel House, BC Ambulance and Victoria Fire who tried valiantly to keep Rick rolling.



In Rick's memory, the family suggests the Queen Alexandra's Orthotics, Prosthetics and Seating Clinic, or any other organization that strives to enable people with disabilities live the lives they want to.

Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 16, 2019

