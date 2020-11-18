The final chapter of a life well-lived, is now complete. Richard (Dick) Sheppard passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Victoria, British Columbia at the age of 96.



Dick outlived the love of his life Irene, after 61 years of marriage, and is survived by his 3 children, Cheytna Butler, Anthony and Richard Sheppard, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.



Born in London, England. After serving in the RAF as a flight instructor in WWII, Dick and Irene were married and shortly thereafter, emigrated to Canada with their young daughter.



Dick had a successful career in media, ultimately running his own company. Outside of work, he continued his passion for flying, spending time at the cottage in Muskoka, later, boating with Irene and friends in the Gulf Islands, and travelling. Dick loved cruising the world, the last at age 90.



The secret to Dick's long life, was being a very avid walker, well into his 90's. Everyone else had to keep up.



Dick's dry sense of humour, wise counsel and friendship will be sorely missed.



A celebration of a remarkable life will be scheduled in future.



Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.