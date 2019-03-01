Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H. WAIT. View Sign

Born on January 16, 1934 in Saskatoon, SK, Dr. Richard Harvey Wait died peacefully in Sidney, B.C. on February 20, 2019.



A fourth-generation Canadian, he was the only child of Dr. F. Elmer Wait and Constance (Meddins) Wait. His passion for medicine began as a young child when he would accompany his father anywhere medical care was needed from operating rooms to rural prairie farms.



He graduated from the McGill University Medical School in 1958, then went on to specialize in internal medicine. There he met his wife, Sally and in 1963 they moved to Edmonton where he practiced and taught at the University of Alberta for the next 6 years. In 1969 he moved with his family to the Saanich Peninsula and for the next 30 years practiced gastroenterology, initially in Victoria, then in Sidney, retiring in 1999.



He had all-encompassing interests outside of medicine: he played the flute in the Saskatoon Symphony during high school; he studied at the University of Victoria acquiring a Certificate of Business Administration; he created countless pieces of fine furniture in his workshop; he loved books, The Globe and Mail and The Economist. He cared deeply for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and gave his time and knowledge to the Foundation. He was also a member of the Brentwood Bay Probus Club.



Richard was a humble man; pragmatic, stoic, methodical and a dedicated provider to his family and patients. Many of his friendships span decades. Despite his declining health in recent years, his great wit and sense of humour endured.



We do not have adequate words to express our gratitude to the incomparable staff of Sidney All Care. He spent almost 3 years there, surrounded with compassionate and gentle care, love and lots of laughter. He was blessed with many years of unwavering support and care from his physician Dr. Ambrose Marsh.



Richard was predeceased by his son Tim (2011). Survived by wife Sally and daughter Susan (Stephen), son Robin and 4 grandchildren, Matt, Laura, Ophelia and Julip.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation in his honour would be greatly appreciated. (



Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 pm; St. Mary's Church (1973 Cultra Ave, Saanichton, B.C.)

