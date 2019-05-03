HOWARD, Richard (Rick) C. 1943 - 2019 Rick courageously battled cancer for 5 years, with determination, sense of humour & integrity. He passed peacefully while in Respite care April 23. Rick leaves to mourn his beloved wife Bonnie of 53 years; they were soul mates since their teen years, a true love story with a sad ending. Also he left to mourn his caring son Scott (Jason), daughter Carla, grandson Parker, in-laws, Vera & Lyle Somers, sister Joanne Payment (Al), son-in-law Marc, furry family members Suzy & Tucker, along with nephews and their spouses and many life long friends. Rick was involved in the rebuilding of Marigold Scout Hall by obtaining the funds and tirelessly working on the rebuild with his spare time. Rick retired from B.C. Transit after being the recipient of Awards for Outstanding Achievement of Safe Driving 25 Years & A Million Miles Award. Rick loved to travel but he was happiest in his home that he shared with Bonnie. A Celebration of Rick's Life will take place on May 25th, 2-4 at 4243 Springridge Cres., Vic.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 3 to May 4, 2019