Richard Hugh "Dick" Barwis
BARWIS, Richard Hugh "Dick" April 23, 1946 - July 10, 2020 After a short, tough battle with the big "C", Dick said, "Enough of this B.S." and made the courageous decision to say "goodbye" on July 10 at 3:30 p.m. He leaves behind Betsy, the love of his life; daughter Deanna (Aaron) and son Brett (Leah); grandchildren Rylan, Matt, Taelor, and Maegan; brother Duke (Kathy); sister Lee; nieces Tara and Becky; Aunt Esther; and many cousins on the prairies. Dick enjoyed doing woodworking projects for the family, which will be treasured now more than ever. He was also an amateur astronomer. We enjoyed calling him "Dick Nye The Science Guy" as we looked through telescopes at stars and planets while he explained what was "out there". Dick was very involved in Sooke fastball, playing for the Merchants in the 70's and later coaching many men's teams throughout the years. His love for ball was passed on to his grandchildren, and it brought him joy to watch them play. A very special thank you to Dr. Herrling for her professional and compassionate care and also to Pacific Coast Cremation for giving Dick the dignity he so deserved. In addition, Betsy would like to express her deep appreciation to her stepchildren Deanna and Brett for their tremendous love and support and for physically being there every day during Dick's final weeks. The ache in our hearts will last a very long time, but there will be lots of laughs when the Barwis clan gathers and shares memories of Dick's legacy.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific Coast Cremation
3212 Jacklin Road
Victoria, BC V9B 0J5
(778) 433-9344
July 25, 2020
We will surely miss you "Tricky Dicky." Good times, lots of laughs. Peace ~ Condolences to all the Barwis family. ((hugs))
Judy Williams (Musfelt)
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dick was always good for a laugh. He had a good laugh/ chuckle. I remember in the 70’s he thought he was the Turk, Derek Sanderson. Lol .. rip
Len Banner
July 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences Betsy, Deana, Brett and family. Taken far too quickly. We have so many wonderful memories of Dick. We can only imagine with Dick joining many old ball players on the other side, I'll bet he's forming a team.❤❤
Fuzzy & Kerry
Friend
July 25, 2020
y sincere condolences to Betsy, and the Barwis families
Brian Stober
