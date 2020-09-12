1/
Richard J. Lee
November 16, 1939 - August 30, 2020

Passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital with Sharon — his soulmate, his partner, his friend — by his side. After many years of serious health issues, Richard coped without complaining and soldiered on until the march ended and the angels took him away. He will be missed more than he knows by Sharon and her immediate family, by his niece and nephew in England and their families, by his HoJo pals and his Royal Colwood friends. You will be thought of often and missed even more.

No service by request. Donations could be sent to the Patient Care Centre, Royal Jubilee Hospital, where Richard was looked after and capably cared for on many occasions.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
