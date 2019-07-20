Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James Taylor. View Sign Obituary

TAYLOR, Richard James February 06, 1936 - July 09, 2019 Dick passed away on his beloved farm surrounded by and cared for by his children Rick (Dawn), Valerie, Michele and wife Arla. Dick was born in Midway, BC and moved to Victoria with his family when he was one. Dad graduated in 1953 from Vic High, He then apprenticed as a sheet metal worker at Yarrows Shipyard. He continued his career moving up to Foreman before being appointed General Manager. Dick was responsible for overseeing the construction of the BC Ferries, Spirit of Vancouver Island and Spirit of British Columbia. Dick brought both ships on time and under budget. Dad's work ethic was well recognized in Victoria. After retiring, he worked with the Eng family to develop properties for Oakcrest Park Estates. Dick completed his career in 2013 as the project manager for Westhills Development. He was respected and loved by all who worked with/for him. Dad was a lifelong fisherman and enjoyed many hours fishing with his family on his last boat named after his dog "Drummer Boy". Dick was predeceased by his father Jack in 1984, his mother Anne in 1995, and sister Dorothy in 2019. Dick also leaves his grandchildren Shawn, Codi, Robin, Shelby and Angela as well as great-granddaughters Kaliyah and Alicia, and son-in-law Bill. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the Victoria Hospice Palliative Response Team, without whom we would not have been able to carry out Dad's wishes to pass at home. No service by request and flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to BC Children's Hospital.





