Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard K. ELDER. View Sign

Dr. Richard (Rick) Keith Elder of the Cayman Islands, died on the afternoon of Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 74.



Rick was born to Keith and Gerry Elder (nee Craig) on April 6, 1944 in Drinkwater, Saskatchewan. In the early years, his time was split between summers on the family farm and winters in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan. He loved sports, continuing with hockey, baseball and skiing well into his later years. He attended high school at Luther College in Regina, Saskatchewan, and pursued his degree as a Chiropractor at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, Ontario. Upon graduating in 1966, he married his first love, Sandra Louise Dickson, and they returned to Regina, Saskatchewan. There he joined his fellow CMCC classmate Ken Goldie in Ken's father's practice. In 1971 he moved his young family to Sherwood Park, Alberta, where he purchased a practice. Throughout the 70's and 80's his practice flourished and during this time he proudly served as the President of the Alberta Chiropractic Association and later as the President of the Canadian Chiropractic Association.



In the late 80's Rick sold his Alberta practice to move with the family to Vancouver Island, where Sandra was pursuing graduate studies. He purchased a practice in Brentwood Bay, B.C. where they lived until Sandra's death in 2000.



December 2002 Rick moved to the Cayman Islands with his partner, Alex Stewart, and continued to provide Chiropractic care until 2014.



Rick had a fierce pride in Canadian accomplishments, Chiropractic care, and his children. He deeply valued friendships, some of them spanning 7 decades. Rick was welcoming and generous to a fault, hosting family and friends on the acreage in Sherwood Park, on his boat in B.C. and at his home in Cayman.



Rick will be deeply missed by many. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Alex Stewart; his children, Craig (Donna), Kristine Williams (Dan); his grandchildren Sandra and Sam; his sister Judy Keddie (Glenn), nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Keith and Gerry and his first wife Sandra.



Rick believed in celebrating life. In that tradition we plan to raise a glass of vitamin R and celebrate Rick's life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Grand Okanagan Resort in Kelowna, B.C.



If you are planning to attend please contact Craig Elder for further details at

Dr. Richard (Rick) Keith Elder of the Cayman Islands, died on the afternoon of Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 74.Rick was born to Keith and Gerry Elder (nee Craig) on April 6, 1944 in Drinkwater, Saskatchewan. In the early years, his time was split between summers on the family farm and winters in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan. He loved sports, continuing with hockey, baseball and skiing well into his later years. He attended high school at Luther College in Regina, Saskatchewan, and pursued his degree as a Chiropractor at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, Ontario. Upon graduating in 1966, he married his first love, Sandra Louise Dickson, and they returned to Regina, Saskatchewan. There he joined his fellow CMCC classmate Ken Goldie in Ken's father's practice. In 1971 he moved his young family to Sherwood Park, Alberta, where he purchased a practice. Throughout the 70's and 80's his practice flourished and during this time he proudly served as the President of the Alberta Chiropractic Association and later as the President of the Canadian Chiropractic Association.In the late 80's Rick sold his Alberta practice to move with the family to Vancouver Island, where Sandra was pursuing graduate studies. He purchased a practice in Brentwood Bay, B.C. where they lived until Sandra's death in 2000.December 2002 Rick moved to the Cayman Islands with his partner, Alex Stewart, and continued to provide Chiropractic care until 2014.Rick had a fierce pride in Canadian accomplishments, Chiropractic care, and his children. He deeply valued friendships, some of them spanning 7 decades. Rick was welcoming and generous to a fault, hosting family and friends on the acreage in Sherwood Park, on his boat in B.C. and at his home in Cayman.Rick will be deeply missed by many. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Alex Stewart; his children, Craig (Donna), Kristine Williams (Dan); his grandchildren Sandra and Sam; his sister Judy Keddie (Glenn), nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Keith and Gerry and his first wife Sandra.Rick believed in celebrating life. In that tradition we plan to raise a glass of vitamin R and celebrate Rick's life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Grand Okanagan Resort in Kelowna, B.C.If you are planning to attend please contact Craig Elder for further details at [email protected] Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close