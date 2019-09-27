Richard Smith Law, born in Campbell River, BC 19 May 1950, passed away peacefully after a long battle with diabetes on 23 August 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, BC. Predeceased by his beloved wife Pat and his father Clifton, and survived by his mother, Margaret Law, siblings Penny (John), Pam (Denis), Dodie (Vic), John (Denise) and Mark (Lori), sons Geoff (Tara) and Matt (Heidi), grandchildren Autumn, Anna, Gavin, Griffin and Ben, and great-granddaughter Lily. Richard was proud of the many community projects he was involved with over the years as a long-serving member of the Royal Oak Lions Club, and is fondly remembered by his Lions community. Richard was an avid camper and fisherman who loved to explore the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Over the years, he shared many backroad adventures with his children, introducing them to the hidden corners of British Columbia and instilling in them a desire to seek out new places. A ceremony for family and friends will be held in Campbell River at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.ca/get-involved/ways-to-donate)
Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019