GAME, Richard Leonard July 08, 1938 - January 23, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving husband and father Richard, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Geraldine "Geri", his children Marilyn (Bruce), Michael (Nancy), Shelley Law/ Dave Law, Douglas (Virginia); grandchildren Katie, Hayley, Megan, Kelsey, Jessica, Jordan, Spencer and Logan; great-grandchildren, twins Halle Rose and Brooks, Brody, Briggs and Leo. Born and raised in Victoria, he worked at Rocky Point Ammunition Dept. and also joined the IBEW 230 for a career as an electrician. He volunteered at Goldstream Fish Hatchery and made many friendships and strong working relationships throughout his years. He enjoyed his life and his pastimes were fishing and tending his garden. He touched many people always willing to help others. His greatest joy was his family, whom he coached in sports and spent hours watching on the side lines. He has left us with incredible memories forever. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 2 - 5 pm at Trafalgar Pro Patria Legion, 411 Gorge Road East, Victoria BC. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020