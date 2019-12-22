Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lloyd (Rick or Ricky) Rushton. View Sign Obituary

RUSHTON, Richard (Rick or Ricky) Lloyd Died peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. He was born in Victoria, BC on August 12, 1951. Richard left many precious memories and touched a great many of people in many different ways. During his career, Richard was a Royal Canadian Navy lieutenant-commander, Navigator & Cadet Officer Trainer (Ret.) at HCMS Malahat reserves; former 7-11 manager; and Kids' Happy Times Daycare co-owner with his wife Louise. Richard was involved in his community: at Hope Lutheran Church on boards and as an Elder; as a former Luther Court Board member; a local arts & music supporter; and a UVic (BA of history) & Vic High Alumni. A super-fan of many sports -- though BC Lions & Vancouver Canucks were his favourites -- Richard was also a music and movie buff. For many years, he was a Bays United Gunners rec soccer team manager, a home wine-brewer, and an avid amateur historian. Survived by loving wife Louise of 43 years of marriage, son Philip (Sharon), daughter Nicolle, and four-legged friend Jiggers. As oldest of four, Richard is survived by siblings Fay (Robert), Tom (Noi), and Fern, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Ted and mother Gerta. The funeral, open to the public, will be at Hope Lutheran Church with tea in the church hall afterwards at 1924 Carrick St. on January 4th at 1 pm. Donations can be made Victoria Hope Lutheran Memorial Fund, Heart & Stroke Association, or Canadian Red Cross.





RUSHTON, Richard (Rick or Ricky) Lloyd Died peacefully at home on December 12, 2019. He was born in Victoria, BC on August 12, 1951. Richard left many precious memories and touched a great many of people in many different ways. During his career, Richard was a Royal Canadian Navy lieutenant-commander, Navigator & Cadet Officer Trainer (Ret.) at HCMS Malahat reserves; former 7-11 manager; and Kids' Happy Times Daycare co-owner with his wife Louise. Richard was involved in his community: at Hope Lutheran Church on boards and as an Elder; as a former Luther Court Board member; a local arts & music supporter; and a UVic (BA of history) & Vic High Alumni. A super-fan of many sports -- though BC Lions & Vancouver Canucks were his favourites -- Richard was also a music and movie buff. For many years, he was a Bays United Gunners rec soccer team manager, a home wine-brewer, and an avid amateur historian. Survived by loving wife Louise of 43 years of marriage, son Philip (Sharon), daughter Nicolle, and four-legged friend Jiggers. As oldest of four, Richard is survived by siblings Fay (Robert), Tom (Noi), and Fern, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Ted and mother Gerta. The funeral, open to the public, will be at Hope Lutheran Church with tea in the church hall afterwards at 1924 Carrick St. on January 4th at 1 pm. Donations can be made Victoria Hope Lutheran Memorial Fund, Heart & Stroke Association, or Canadian Red Cross. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close