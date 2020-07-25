CREED, Captain Richard "Dick" Lyle Captain Richard "Dick" Lyle Creed, age 95, passed away suddenly on July 17th, 2020, at the Memory Care Centre in Nanaimo, British Columbia where he had been living contentedly for the past several months arriving just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Born in Victoria and raised in Brentwood Bay, he was the youngest son of the late Hugh and Alice (Dowling) Creed. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sheila (Bowser), his only son, Neil (Bregitha), two brothers, Claude and Edward, and three sisters, Patricia, Frances, and Joan. He is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Nova Scotia), and a number of nieces and nephews. Dad lived a long and interesting life that included six years in the Merchant Navy (1941-47) and many years in the Canadian Air Force (1949-70) with postings throughout Canada. He took an early retirement from this career to pursue the dream of owning his own fishing lodge on Vancouver Island before retiring with Sheila to their final home together in Duncan, where they lived for over forty years. From this safe harbour, Dick and Sheila enjoyed long voyages up the Strait of Georgia and beyond aboard their 55-footer taking in the magnificence of the British Columbia coastline. During this time, Dad worked as a captain of a BC Ferry for 11 years, a second career of which he was very proud. He also made the time to continue his lifelong hobbies of fishing, gardening, home renovation, oil painting ~ for which he built his own little studio ~ as well as assembling vast amounts of information on family history for which he held a true passion. Dad enjoyed regaling family and his many friends alike with stories from his past. His knowledge of the family tree was most detailed and unsurpassed. Deep appreciation is given to the staff and fellow residents of the Memory Care Centre for making Dad's final months filled with the joy of daily engagement in talk and activities. Very special thanks to his niece Stephanie and her husband, Frank, for their care, support, and attention to making his last years so much happier and healthier. Donations may made in his memory to the SPCA. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, 6493 Somenos Road, Duncan BC. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com