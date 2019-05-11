Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Martin (Dick) Emery. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Obituary

EMERY, Richard Martin (Dick) March 28, 1930 - May 5, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our Father and cherished Grandad, Richard Martin Emery. Predeceased by his father Ernie, mother Hilda, devoted wife Doreen, and loving daughter Carol. Survived by son Derek (Bonnie), brother Alan (Marge) and son-in-law Lorne, grand-children Aaron (Meagan), Kimberly (Nate), Kyle (Calee), Emma (Joe), great-grand-children Finley, Oliver, Lucia, Hugo and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Richard (Dick) Emery will be remembered for his love of family and that of his community. A hardworking business man his entire life, operating and establishing E.H. Emery Electric Ltd. as a trusted contractor in the Victoria area providing a family business legacy spanning four generations. With a passion for his community that lasted his entire life, Colwood provided his grounding roots from an early childhood age that never left him. Volunteering and giving back to his community with countless hours of time, energy, and passion has made the community of Colwood such a wonderful place to live, raise a family as we all enjoy some of the legacy accomplishments that Dick was so often involved. In early years Dick's passion was the Volunteer Fire Service serving as a young energetic founding member rising to the rank of Fire Chief of the Colwood Fire Dept. then onwards as an elected member of the board of trustees for the Fire Protection District. His roots will truly always be in the fire service and his contributions to the construction and development of the firefighter's historical museum allow for the preservation of his passion for all to enjoy. Over the years he served as CRD regional director for the Westshore area and was an instrumental driving force in the establishment of the Juan de Fuca (now Westshore) recreation centre and facilities, a truly visionary example of what families all enjoy today. In his day to day business operation Dick was a respected member of the Electrical Contractors Association of British Columbia and Island Equipment Owner's Association, where he made many lifelong friends and contributed alongside them in raising funds and providing donations of time and equipment for many community projects throughout Greater Victoria. In retirement years Dick never slowed down as he put his energy into his passion of preserving the history of Colwood and the Westshore area. Serving on the Colwood Heritage Committee he, along with others took to the task of managing and restoring the St. John the Baptist Church and pioneer cemetery grounds along with a complete renovation of the church hall so later named in his honor for his dedication to giving back to community. In recognition of service to his community and others he has received the Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal from the Canadian Government and Life Membership recognition with the Colwood Firefighters Association, Life Membership recognition of the Island Equipment Owners Association and the Electrical Contractors Association of British Columbia. Dick has been recognized by the Westshore Chamber of Commerce as volunteer of the year and is a recipient of the Queens Jubilee Silver Medal from the City of Colwood for his lifetime of community contribution. A life well lived he has made our community a better place and has made his family so proud entrusting us with the same community spirit of giving back. The Emery family wishes to express our gratitude to the Staff at the Priory Seniors Care Home for providing compassionate care to him these past months allowing him to stay in the community he loved. A family service and internment will be held followed by a celebration of life in June, details will follow. In lieu of flowers and at one's choice please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope in Victoria www.ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca, a cause very important to the Emery family in memory of loved ones.







