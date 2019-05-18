ALLEN, Richard Michael David At age 79 passed into the presence of his Lord with his family in attendance on May 15, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Richard is predeceased by his parents, Harry Ben Richard Allen, and Doris Anna Allen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Bronwen Adele Allen; daughter, Eva Catherine; and grandchildren Benjamin, Isaiah, and Olivia. A celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, on May 24, 2019 at 2pm. The address is 1155 Fort St, Victoria, BC. A donation in Richard's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or Renal Unit, Royal Jubilee Hospital.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019