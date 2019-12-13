Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard (Dick) NIMMO. View Sign Obituary

Predeceased by parents James and Mary, step-mother Nellie, sister Sandy and brother-in-law Willie.



He leaves behind Maxine, his loving wife of 52 years, daughters Stephanie (Kevin) and Stacey (Wes) and grandchildren Christian, Hannah, Rory and Jordan, sisters Anne and Lynne and many nieces and nephews.



Proudly born and raised on the Saanich Peninsula. Dick dedicated his life to family, country and community. Serving in the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and Emergency Preparedness. Dick had many interests, including Amateur Radio and volunteering with the Victoria Grizzlies. As well as served as Master of Manoah and Mt. Newton Masonic Lodges.



Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Newton Masonic Lodge in Saanichton on January 18, 2020 at 1:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dick's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

