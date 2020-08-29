1/1
Richard P. RENAULT
October 30, 1955 - August 21, 2020
With sadness, we say goodbye to a beautiful husband and loving father, Richard Peter Renault, who passed away at home holding hands with his family.

Richard radiated life and love. He enjoyed a full career with the Greater Victoria School District - highlighted by the years with children with special needs at Victor School. He loved music, cooking, basketball, golf and travelling. He brightened up any social occasion with his stories, smiles and laughter.

Richard is deeply missed by his wife, Shannon and step-daughter Lindsay, as well as friends and siblings.

To leave a condolence or make a donation to causes close to Richard’s heart, please visit earthsoption.com. Celebration plans are forthcoming.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
