TOWN, Richard R. CAPT(N) (RET'D) August 10th, 1952 - June 9th, 2019 Gone too soon. Rick's valiant fight with cancer is over. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jane, sons James (Marnie) and Randall (Louiise), grandchildren Alex and Eric, sisters Audrey (Lorne), Wendy (Hugh), Patti (Bob) and numerous nieces and nephews. He grew up in Winnipeg, was president of Churchill High School and graduated from the University of Manitoba. There he met the love of his life and future wife and set sail for Victoria to begin his naval career. With their children they crisscrossed North America on a multitude of postings. Join the navy... see the world and the family certainly did! During his 36-years of military service, Rick was a leader, mentor, friend and shipmate to many. He commanded the HMCS Annapolis, HMCS Preserver, was on scene commander for the Swiss Air crash site and was Chief of Staff for the Commander of NATO's Standing Naval Force Atlantic. His last posting before retirement was as the Canadian Military Attaché to Australia and New Zealand. Never one to sit still, Rick had 3 jobs in retirement; training naval officers to drive ships, sampling water for Fisheries Canada and instructing for Wallace Driving School. He was an accomplished swimmer and continued to enjoy many sports including tennis, curling, paddling and golf. Many laughs were shared during "muffin" mornings and book club. Rick and Jane loved to travel, tour and adventure. During his last weeks Rick was showered with love and support from family and a lifetime of close friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of life will be held at the NADEN Wardroom, 1586 Esquimalt Road on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00pm. Donations in Rick's memory can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.





