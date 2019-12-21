Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. HAWES. View Sign Obituary

On December 19, 2019 Rick Hawes left us after a brave and hard fought battle with cancer. We will remember Rick for his generosity, his contributions to community and his unfailing good humour. After retiring from a rewarding career in the public service, Rick volunteered his time with the Green Party, and continued to serve as Parade Marshall of the Oak Bay Tea Party Parade for over 20 years. Rick will be missed deeply by his children Laura (Steve) and Andrew (Ruth), to whom he was a constant source of love and support. Rick is survived by brother Ian (Terry), father Scotty, as well as his extended family, many longtime friends, and much loved pets. Rick was predeceased by his wife Mary, and mother Gladys. At Rick’s request, there will be no formal service. Donations in Rick’s memory to the B.C. Cancer Foundation are much appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019

