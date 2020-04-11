It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) Zala on April 8th after a valiant 4-year struggle after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke and heart attack in 2016. He leaves behind his wife Judy; his children Jeff, Tracy (Drew), and Rob (Tara); his beloved grandchildren Jackson and Emma; his sister Dot (Wayne), sister-in-law Mary, and nieces and nephews.
He had a brilliant mind and a successful professional life. After completing a BA degree, he articled and obtained his CA degree. He worked with Price Waterhouse and subsequently joined the Farmer Group of Companies and retired as their Vice President of Finance in 2000.
Handsome in a tux, but always happiest in gum boots and old shorts, his best days were spent on the water, fishing, prawning, and crabbing. Maui was close to his heart and he enjoyed many holidays there when his children were small, and in later years he and his wife returned as often as they could. His last trip was to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife, sons, our much loved DIL, Tara, and his grandchildren, little Emma not quite a year old.
He was a man of great personal integrity who worked very hard to provide a good life for his family.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever”
~ A.A. Milne
We would like to especially thank the exceptional care provided by Dr. Richard Kennedy, Dr. Jeremy Prenger, and everyone on South Ward at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their empathy and kindness.
There will be a small gathering of family and friends when we can meet again.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020