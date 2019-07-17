LOBB, Richard Wayne May 17, 1955 - July 1, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our father Rick. This was not unexpected as many of you may know he was diagnosed with terminal cancer over a year ago. He fought bravely during these past 14 months and for that we are very grateful. He will be deeply missed. Rick is survived by his brother Dave Lobb of Masset, BC and his sons Zachary and Kevin of Courtenay, BC. He is also survived by many lifelong friends. By Rick's wishes he wanted no service but he was ok with everyone getting together at the pub to lift a beer in his name. Kevin and I would like to honor that request. We invite all to come down to Redd's Roadhouse Pub on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm to help us celebrate our dad's life. If there is sports playing on a big screen all the better. Should you wish to write a note of condolence please feel free at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 17 to July 18, 2019