With the most sincere gratitude for his presence in our lives, and sorrow for his loss that we announce the passing of our father and dear friend, Rick "Rico" Hanak, Thursday, January 23, 2020. Our lives, and the world, is a little less kind, humorous and bright without him. He is survived by his three children Jeff (Meghan), Natalie (Shadi) and Carmen as well as two grandchildren, Leyla and Jax. A celebration of his life will be held at the Prairie Inn Pub at 10 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020