Rick, late of North Saanich BC passed away with family by his side at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria BC on November 16, 2020. Born September 10, 1944 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Predeceased by father Jack Gilmore. Lovingly remembered by wife of 50 years Sandra (McLaughlin), son Derek, daughter-in-law Tania, daughter Deanna, son-in-law Barry Selver, grandchildren Jarred, Vanessa, Olivia and Shaelyn, mother Edith, sister Sandy Russell, brother Tim (Joyce), and nieces and nephews. Rick had a successful 33-year career with BC Tel working in Victoria, Williams Lake, Cache Creek, Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland. He personified the BC Tel motto of "turning challenge into achievement". He was a Life Member of Kinsman Club of Canada in which he was an active and dedicated member since 1972. He golfed and curled at Glen Meadows Country Club sometimes both on the same day. He enjoyed his role as a Beacon Community Services Volunteer Job Coach and was a member of the Probus Club of North Saanich. For many years he was a Volunteer Auxiliary Constable with Ashcroft, Nanaimo, and Richmond RCMP. He had a dedicated volunteer spirit and would be sure to get involved with whatever endeavours his children participated in: baseball, softball, soccer and air cadets. Dad always taught kindness, love for family, hard work, was always organized, and perpetually positive. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the BC Lung Association would be much appreciated. A heartfelt thanks to the many nurses, doctors, and care givers that have been involved over the past several months. Forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store