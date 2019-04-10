JOHL, Ricky Singh Born December 3, 1959 in Victoria, B.C. and passed away April 4, 2019. Pre-deceased by his parental grandparents, the late Munsha Singh Johl and the late Nihal Kaur Johl; his father Sohan Singh Johl; and brother Darren Johl. He is survived by his loving wife, Daljit Johl; his sons, Jason and Justin and daughter, Jasmine; as well as his mother Sarrinder Kaur Johl; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ricky was a talented and passionate artist, drummer, and poet. He enjoyed a successful career as a welder for the Victoria Shipyards. He will most notably be remembered for his artistic talents, his distinct laugh and sense of humour, his unique style, his deep and unconditional love for his family, his appreciation for nature, and desire to give back to the community. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive. A Bhog will be held following the service at the Khalsa Diwan Temple, 1210 Topaz Street.
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019