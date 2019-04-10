Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Singh Johl. View Sign

JOHL, Ricky Singh Born December 3, 1959 in Victoria, B.C. and passed away April 4, 2019. Pre-deceased by his parental grandparents, the late Munsha Singh Johl and the late Nihal Kaur Johl; his father Sohan Singh Johl; and brother Darren Johl. He is survived by his loving wife, Daljit Johl; his sons, Jason and Justin and daughter, Jasmine; as well as his mother Sarrinder Kaur Johl; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ricky was a talented and passionate artist, drummer, and poet. He enjoyed a successful career as a welder for the Victoria Shipyards. He will most notably be remembered for his artistic talents, his distinct laugh and sense of humour, his unique style, his deep and unconditional love for his family, his appreciation for nature, and desire to give back to the community. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive. A Bhog will be held following the service at the Khalsa Diwan Temple, 1210 Topaz Street.





JOHL, Ricky Singh Born December 3, 1959 in Victoria, B.C. and passed away April 4, 2019. Pre-deceased by his parental grandparents, the late Munsha Singh Johl and the late Nihal Kaur Johl; his father Sohan Singh Johl; and brother Darren Johl. He is survived by his loving wife, Daljit Johl; his sons, Jason and Justin and daughter, Jasmine; as well as his mother Sarrinder Kaur Johl; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ricky was a talented and passionate artist, drummer, and poet. He enjoyed a successful career as a welder for the Victoria Shipyards. He will most notably be remembered for his artistic talents, his distinct laugh and sense of humour, his unique style, his deep and unconditional love for his family, his appreciation for nature, and desire to give back to the community. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive. A Bhog will be held following the service at the Khalsa Diwan Temple, 1210 Topaz Street. Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close