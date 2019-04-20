Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rintje RAAP. View Sign

Our dear dad, opa, Rin died peacefully after 10 meaningful and cherished days at his bedside. Born in the Netherlands, Rin immigrated in 1960 to Edmonton, newly wed to Wilhelmina. He completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry and worked with RAYLO Chemicals researching and developing penicillins. In 1970 they moved to Victoria with their 3 daughters. Here Rin began his Chemistry teaching career at Camosun College and, after retirement taught at Royal Roads University. Rin loved being outside, desolate west coast beaches, hiking, cycling, and running. In 2013, when dad was 75 he placed first in his age category in the Royal Victoria Marathon. He loved books, travelling with Wil, teaching his students, black and white photography, and painting. He was kind-hearted and generous and his deep love of his family was evident right to the end and obvious even during the final days of his 4 year battle with Alzheimers. He leaves his wife Wilhelmina, his daughters Monique, Ellen (Elizabeth), and Bonice, his 9 grandchildren Harmoni, Salal, Simon, Silas, Noah, Jacob, Arwen, Rebecca, and Elske, 2 great-grandchildren Reuben and Rowan, and his 3 siblings Joke, Ellie, and Metske, and family in the Netherlands. He is so missed. Thank you to the staff at Ayre Manor in Sooke B.C. who cared and loved him like family. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019

