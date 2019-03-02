Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Adams. View Sign

ADAMS, Robert (Bob) December 20, 1924 – February 23, 2019 Bob died peacefully during a short hospital stay, in the company of his devoted and loving wife of 66 years, Marge (nee Pascoe), and children Janice (John) Ringstead and Murray (Lynda) Adams. Born in the town of Alsask, Saskatchewan, he was the seventh of eight children. Bob was inspired by Jesse Owens and the 1936 Olympics to follow his dream and become an Olympic decathlete. He was encouraged by coach Clarence Garvie who supported him through high school athletics and college level sports at the University of Saskatchewan. After his military service, Bob achieved a Degree in Education. He taught at Nutana and Aden Bowen Collegiates and eventually became Coordinator of Sports for Saskatoon School Board, a position he held until his retirement in 1983. Despite beginning his sports career with no equipment, and running in leather oxfords, Bob led a life driven by his love of sport. He competed in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics in the Decathlon. He was coach of the Canadian Track and Field Team to the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, Wales and the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo. In the 1976 Olympics in Montreal he was Chief Judge for Pole Vault. Bob represented Canada at three Olympic Games and three Commonwealth Games as either an athlete, coach or official. This is a rare feat that very few people in the world accomplish. What is remarkable about Bob was that he continued to officiate at track meets until 2018, when he was 93. He received numerous honours including the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame and Athletics Canada Hall of Fame. A foundation was established in his name. The Bob Adams Foundation in Saskatchewan supports young track and field athletes. It celebrated its 35th anniversary last year. Bob had a strong sense of community and was a charter member of the Nutana Kiwanis Club in Saskatoon. Upon retirement to Victoria in 1986, he joined the Saanich Kiwanis Club. When Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1994, Bob officiated and served on various organizing committees. Bob will be greatly missed by the congregation of Lutheran Church of the Cross. Bob was a devoted husband, a loving father and a dedicated grandfather and "geegee-pa". He travelled to many parts of the world and enjoyed winters in Mexico. He loved history, discussing world politics, and eating chocolate bars in his gardening truck. Handsome and physically fit to the end, Bob will be remembered with pride and love by his family and friends, but especially by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will held at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 3787 Cedar Hill Road, Victoria on Monday, March 11th at 1:30 pm. No flowers, please, but we are grateful for donations to be made to BC Cancer Agency, the Bob Adams Foundation, or Lutheran Church of the Cross.







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

