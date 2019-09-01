Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Aitken. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

AITKEN, Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Aitken passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 surrounded by family. He played many roles during his life: son, father, grandfather, husband, educator, outdoorsman, animal lover, poet and friend. To Bob, a person's most important responsibility was to family and friends, and throughout his life he put that thought into action. Bob was born in Vancouver in 1934 and moved around BC until eventually settling on Mayne Island, nurturing his love of the outdoors. He attended high school on Saltspring, then went on to earn his BA and teaching credentials at UBC. Here he met his lifelong friend Eric Foster and future wife Mary. Bob and Mary married in 1959. After a short stint working in Dawson Creek, they moved to Richmond, where they had their two children Rob and Regan. During these years, Bob taught at Alpha Secondary in Burnaby and gained a Master's Degree at SFU. In 1976, Bob moved the family to Victoria when he took a position with the Ministry of Education where he worked for several years before taking a senior role with SD61 Board Office, where he worked until his retirement in 1994. He had a quick wit and his vocabulary was legendary. Bob's mischievous side kept those around him laughing. Even in retirement he worked hard at keeping up his physical strength, especially his "super grip" handshake. In his later years after Bob and Mary divorced, he moved to Cobble Hill and enjoyed the company of his friends, children and grandchildren. It was here where Bob and Jeanne O'Neill spent many happy years. Bob is survived by his children, Regan Hansen (David Galbraith) and Rob Aitken (Denise); grandchildren, RJ (Amy) and Colin Aitken, Victoria Gervacio (Frank), Alexandra and Kieran Hansen, and Alex and Matt Galbraith, as well as great-grandchildren Isabelle, Aiden and Camille Gervacio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Bob at 2:00pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens in Royal Oak, 4665 Falaise Drive. Donations in his honour may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at







