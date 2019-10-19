Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Alvin Galloway. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Cremation Centre Ltd. 17 Gatacre Street Ladysmith , BC V9G 1B2 (250)-924-8484 Obituary

GALLOWAY, Robert (Bob) Alvin On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Robert (Bob) Alvin Galloway, loving husband and father passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Bob was born in Nanaimo on March 8, 1931. He lived most of his life in Chemainus (Saltair) with his wife of 56 years, Mary, where they raised their 3 children, Debra, Brian and Kevin. Bob began work as an electrician, first at the MacMillan Bloedel Mill in Chemainus, then off to Tahsis and finally finishing up his career at Crofton Pulp Mill, retiring in 1996. Bob was known as a hard worker who was well-respected by his fellow mill workers and always up for a crib game during breaks! Bob was an avid fisherman, and shared this love with his 2 sons. Even in the last year or so, Bob was out on the lake with Kevin and proudly posing for a picture with his trout! Bob was a quiet, hard-working, selfless man who enjoyed reminiscing and telling a good story, he took great pride in all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, always eager to share how they were doing and their accomplishments. He was devoted to his wife Mary and was her dedicated caregiver during the last couple of years. Bob will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Eagles' Hall in Ladysmith, 921-1st Ave. from 1:00-4:00. The family requests no flowers please. Condolences may be left and information found at







GALLOWAY, Robert (Bob) Alvin On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Robert (Bob) Alvin Galloway, loving husband and father passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Bob was born in Nanaimo on March 8, 1931. He lived most of his life in Chemainus (Saltair) with his wife of 56 years, Mary, where they raised their 3 children, Debra, Brian and Kevin. Bob began work as an electrician, first at the MacMillan Bloedel Mill in Chemainus, then off to Tahsis and finally finishing up his career at Crofton Pulp Mill, retiring in 1996. Bob was known as a hard worker who was well-respected by his fellow mill workers and always up for a crib game during breaks! Bob was an avid fisherman, and shared this love with his 2 sons. Even in the last year or so, Bob was out on the lake with Kevin and proudly posing for a picture with his trout! Bob was a quiet, hard-working, selfless man who enjoyed reminiscing and telling a good story, he took great pride in all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, always eager to share how they were doing and their accomplishments. He was devoted to his wife Mary and was her dedicated caregiver during the last couple of years. Bob will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Eagles' Hall in Ladysmith, 921-1st Ave. from 1:00-4:00. The family requests no flowers please. Condolences may be left and information found at www.evergreencremationcentre.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close