Born in Carman Manitoba, passed away peacefully. Bob is survived by his wife Corinne of 61 years and sons Brent and Jim (Kim) and daughter Dona (Pete); 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; also 2 sisters June Roberts and Betty Jewel.
Bob worked at Hudson Bay Wholesale for 28 years and Victoria General Hospital for 8 years.
At Bob's request there will be no funeral service and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 7, 2020