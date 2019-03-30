Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Benjamin Foster. View Sign

Bob was born in Vancouver BC. He spent his early years with his siblings in and around Vancouver, and later on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. He worked on fish camps, packers and as a commercial fisherman. He purchased his first boat the Bunyip in 1949, and later the Evian and Pacific Sunset. Bob met his wife of 58 years Nada at Hot Springs Cove, and they raised their family in Gordon Head. When not out fishing Bob kept busy working on the boat, in the yard or volunteering in the community. He was predeceased by six of his siblings and in 2013 his grandson Robert. Bob is survived by his wife Nada, their 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Donald, and nieces and nephews. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

