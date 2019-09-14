Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT B.N. MCCONNELL. View Sign Service Information St Mary Magdalene Church 360 Georgina Point Road Mayne Island, BC V0N 2J1 Funeral service 1:00 PM St. Mary Magdalene Church Mayne Island , BC View Map Obituary

Robert Brooke Naylor McConnell, beautiful soul, loving father, husband, brother and friend died gently on September 12 in the presence of his wife, Isa Milman and his children, Megan Edge and Morgan McConnell. Robert will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. His love of the good life; family, friends, good food and conversation; and nature in all its abundance, will be long remembered. He took pride in providing for those around him with fresh fish, home grown vegetables and all manner of food foraged from local forests and shorelines. He grew up on the West Coast of Canada with deep ties to Mayne Island, Vancouver and Victoria and he traveled the world, always seeking new experiences of people, places and cuisine. With his background in journalism, from reporter at the Province in Vancouver to Publisher of the Gazette in Montreal, he loved a good story and a better debate.



Robert is survived by his loving wife, Isa Milman, his children, Megan Edge, Morgan McConnell, Anna, Daniel and Malachy Phelan and his grandchildren, Emily and Charlotte Harrison-Edge, Fintan Phelan and the newest member of the family, to be born in early December.



Funeral service will be held graveside at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Mayne Island, Tuesday, September 17 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Robert's name to his favourite fishing club, The Golden Rods and Reels; BC Search & Rescue Society; Congregation Emanu-El of Victoria; or charity of your choice.



Husband, Father, Friend, may your lakes be full of fish, may your forests be abundant with wild mushrooms and may you rest easy on your new shores.

