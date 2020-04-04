Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Brace Fields. View Sign Obituary

FIELDS, Robert Brace August 20, 1920 - March 22, 2020 After a long and exemplary life our amazing dad died peacefully in the home he grew up in, surrounded by his three children. He was predeceased in 2006 by his beloved wife of 63 years Jean (Wilson), his sister Ruth (Brink) and brothers Gordon, Arthur, James and Donald. Bob is survived by, and was a loving father and best friend to, his daughter Lynne McPherson (Bob) and sons Rodney and Brent (Kathy). He leaves 4 grandchildren Jamie McPherson (Linda), Shauna Huffman, Laurie Seto (Graham) and Richard Fields (Vanessa) and 10 great-grandchildren Bridget, Robbie McPherson, Courtney, TJ, Caitlyn Huffman, Elias, Jalen, Rylan, Aricin Seto, and Sienna Fields as well as sisters-in-law Barbara Fields (Gordon) of Victoria and Betty Millins (Donald) of Vancouver and treasured relatives here and in the USA. Bob's parents moved to Victoria in 1908 and the family grew up in the Fairfield area with all 6 children attending Sir James Douglas elementary, Victoria High School and Victoria College. Bob joined the provincial Dept. of Finance in 1939 and continued in various capacities with the Government for the next 45 years until his retirement in 1984. During the period 1941 to 1945, Bob served in the RCAF as a bombing instructor. In his youth Bob played rugby and baseball and on two provincial championship basketball teams. Bob coached basketball at First United Church boys' club and served as President of the Beacon Hill Little League. He took up golf after he retired, enjoying the challenge and camaraderie of bi-weekly rounds at Cedar Hill well into his eighties. He was a skillful handyman who excelled at planning and working on household projects (especially involving carpentry, woodworking and painting) and delighted in sharing his talents with family and friends. He was a long-time member of First United Church (now First Metropolitan United Church) and served as a trustee as well as on the Board of Managers and spent many years involved in renovations and repairs of the church. Bob and Jean enjoyed extensive world travels and shared these experiences with friends and various groups with narrative and slide presentations. Bob was a quiet man with a kind heart and good sense of humour. He had a generous spirit and was always ready to give a helping hand to anyone in any way he could. He will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at







