CHEWPOY, Robert Brian November 1946 - June 2019 Rob passed away peacefully at his North Saanich home: the home he built for us 50 years ago. He will be missed by his wife Sharon, sons Bradley and Michael (Janella); brother David (Pam) and brothers-in-law Bill and Bob (Jill) Timmins and their families. He was a lifetime member of Local 324, retiring in 2004 after completing the Royal Jubilee Diagnostic & Treatment Centre as the Mechanical Superintendent. Memories on which Dad reflected most fondly include Glad Tidings Brass Band, Farmer Construction football team (1963-65), fishing the inlets of Vancouver Island, summers at Qualicum Beach, family trips to the MLB stadiums of California, restoring his '67 Porsche, Victoria Mariners baseball games and Wednesday coffee club. We are forever grateful for Dad's sacrifices which enabled us to pursue our athletic and academic goals. As requested there will be no service. Please consider a donation to a person in need. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019

