MUNRO, Robert Brian (Bob) October 28, 2019 In the early morning of October 28th, Bob left us having fought a long, courageous battle with cancer. He fought this battle with class, dignity, determination and a smile. He was our rock and our compass, and our loss is immense. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and loyal friend. Of his many accomplishments his family was his pride and joy. In recent weeks when asked what brought him joy his answer was quick and heartfelt "my family". He was loving, selfless, loyal, and humble and dedicated to his family. Yet, in some ways he was a walking contradiction: he was the most generous penny-pincher, always giving his time, effort and love; the softest harda*s. He will forever be in the hearts of his wife Sue, his children Michael (Stephanie), Christine (Andrew), Lindsey (Matt) and Katie (Matt) all of whom he deeply loved and was immensely proud of. However, in more recent years, the sun rose and set on his grandchildren who he showered with love: Alia, Everett, Isaac, Isla, Leo, Noah and Aidan and, in turn, they adored him. Bob was predeceased by his father Doug Munro and is survived by his mother Joyce Buxcey, his sister Lynne Preston (Don), brothers Bruce (Liz) and John and numerous friends. Despite his recent declining health Bob was able to have one more fishing trip with his brother Bruce, have coffee and shoot the breeze with Rob and John, and watch the Royals hockey team with his wife, children or grandchildren. Bob always enjoyed the smallest of pleasures to the fullest. With gratitude and grateful hearts, his family wishes to acknowledge the thirty plus physicians and their teams that gave us an additional eight years to love and be loved by this incredible man. To Dr. Tim McKay, our deepest gratitude for your care and compassion to both Bob and Sue. Bob requested no service. If you knew Bob, please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation: Attention: Dr. S Lam Lung Cancer Research Fund, whose study, in Bob's words, provided him with eight extra years he wasn't supposed to have.





