MORGAN, Robert Brown September 15, 1950 - November 6, 2020 Robert Brown Morgan, our dearly loved brother, left us on Friday, November 6, 2020. Rob was born in Victoria minutes after his twin sister Candice. He grew up in Oak Bay, attended St. Louis College, Oak Bay High School and Langara College. His love of animals and nature led him to complete a B.Sc. at the University of Alberta. Subsequently, he earned a law degree at the University of Ottawa, married his love Barbara, and in 1983 the family moved to Fort Frances, Ontario where he established his law firm. A skilled and experienced lawyer who spent 40 years practicing law, Rob was committed to achieving just and fair outcomes for his clients. He was well respected in Fort Frances for his role in a variety of initiatives including establishing a community health clinic and a gymnastics facility, and was actively involved in supporting minor hockey and gymnastics. Rob was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He had an easy-going manner, a quiet wry sense of humour, was compassionate and caring, and showed empathy and kindness to others. He enjoyed the little things in life and took solace in nature. He loved spending time with family and friends at the cabin on Rainy Lake and the cottage on Qualicum Bay. He was a smart, funny, loyal, hopeful and decent human being. His family and friends will forever cherish the memories they shared with him. Rob lived with cancer for 15 years and faced ongoing treatment with courage, resilience, optimism and the support of his family. He died peacefully, with family at his side and the love of family and friends from near and far. We are grateful to the many health-care professionals who have cared for Rob throughout his illness. Rob is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Matthew & Graeme, daughter Hillary; sister Penny Brand & family (Peter, Josh (Laura, Hugh & Magnolia) Aidan (Heather, Elliott)); twin sister Candice Morgan & family (Ian, Caitlin (Drew,Theo & Marin) Fraser (Kathryn)); sister Heidi Archibald (Johanna); sister-in-law Lynda Noel & family (Keary, Brady Archibald); brother Denis Murphy. He was predeceased by his father Vernon Morgan, mother Patricia Archibald, brother Andy Archibald, and sister Suzanne Hartley. A memorial service was held at St. Mary's Parish in Fort Frances November 17th. Rob is deeply missed, and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.legacy.com/obituaries/timescolonist