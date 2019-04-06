Bob passed away on a Sunday surrounded by loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Shirley (nee Robinson); brother Barrie (Christine); sons Bob (Susan), Gord (Janice), daughter Christine (Bob); eight cherished grandchildren, Kyla, Matthew (Vanessa), Melissa (Marc), Nikita (Jake), Megan, Adam, Samantha, and Alana; great-grandchildren Everly and Aurora; brother-in-law George; many nieces and nephews.
Bob worked with the Provincial Government as a cartographer for 35 years retiring in 1985. He had a passion for fishing, tending to his garden, desserts and above all, his family. All who knew him respected his quiet demeanor, his sense of humour, and his love of family. The family would like to thank Dr. Yvorchuk and RJH nurses Karolyn and Karen for their care and support.
A celebration of life will be held on April 17th at 2:00 pm at Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 6, 2019