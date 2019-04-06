Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bumpy) M. (Bob) Lee. View Sign

Bob passed away on a Sunday surrounded by loving family. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years Shirley (nee Robinson); brother Barrie (Christine); sons Bob (Susan), Gord (Janice), daughter Christine (Bob); eight cherished grandchildren, Kyla, Matthew (Vanessa), Melissa (Marc), Nikita (Jake), Megan, Adam, Samantha, and Alana; great-grandchildren Everly and Aurora; brother-in-law George; many nieces and nephews.



Bob worked with the Provincial Government as a cartographer for 35 years retiring in 1985. He had a passion for fishing, tending to his garden, desserts and above all, his family. All who knew him respected his quiet demeanor, his sense of humour, and his love of family. The family would like to thank Dr. Yvorchuk and RJH nurses Karolyn and Karen for their care and support.







A celebration of life will be held on April 17th at 2:00 pm at Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.

4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 6, 2019

