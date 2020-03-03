Bob passed away quietly in his sleep, at Victoria General Hospital. He was born, raised, and spent most of his life in Victoria. Bob is predeceased by his mother and father, and 2 sons, Michael and Marc. He is survived by, and will be missed by his wife Dot. Bob is also survived by his sisters, Barbara, Carolyn, Pamela, and his grandchildren, nephews and niece.



Due to an accident in his early work life, Bob worked from home as a part time computer tech, and indulged in his passion for nature photography.



His photos were published, and showed, at UVic. Bob's love of nature developed as a child by spending hours playing in an old Oak grove behind his home on Finlayson Avenue. The message he wished to convey with his photos, in his words: "Through my images I hope to make a contribution toward bringing about a greater awareness of the interconnection of everything that exists in nature, and the need to preserve all of it."



When Bob crossed over on Jan. 30th, he was surely met by his sons and his many beloved pets.

