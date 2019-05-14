Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Chamberlain (Bob) Marsh. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Nanaimo 1 NEWCASTLE AVE Nanaimo , BC V9S 4H6 (250)-753-2032 Obituary

MARSH, Robert (Bob) Chamberlain December 16th, 1924 - May 10th, 2019 Dad is now with the love of his life, Nan, who predeceased him last July. Living fully into their nineties and married for 67 years, they had an amazing and adventurous time in this world. A husband, father, uncle and grandfather who always had an opinion has left us wishing for his spirit to be lifted high into the heavens. Born in Gallarneauville, Alberta, Dad soon moved with his family to Victoria where he grew up and became a very accomplished machinist and tradesman. His first cousin, the woman that stole his heart moved in 1950 to Bakersfield, California to work as personal nurse. Unable to cope, he followed her and proposed. They were married at the Hitching Post wedding chapel in Las Vegas in 1950. Two years later, Robert Jr. was born. They returned to Victoria and had a second child, Doug, in 1955. Steve was born in 1961 and in 1967 the family moved to the remote town of Gold River in central Vancouver Island. The pulp and paper industry benefited greatly from Dad's fix it skills which he developed in Gold River and later in Crofton. After retiring in 1989, the folks travelled and gardened and made the most of life. For 30 years the garden and the yard and their little side trips happily filled their days. After mom passed, Dad continued to live in Saltaire, in the home they had built in 1979. We are so thankful for the staff at Nurse Next door and VIHA who made life there so much better for him. His final months were spent with the wonderful staff of Dovehill House in Chemainus. Left behind to continue our family tradition of working hard, being honest and striving to make this worldly experience as positive as possible are Bob's three sons, Robert Jr. (Louise), Douglas (Lin) and Steven (Ann), grandchildren Rob and Jenine; Ian and Holly, Ryan, Graham and Andrew. The memorial service will be held at Sands Funeral home located in Nanaimo at 1 Newcastle Ave. on Thursday, May 16th at 11am. All are welcome to attend.







