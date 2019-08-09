GALBRAITH, Robert (Bob) Charles January 18, 1940 -Brooks, Alberta August 2, 2019 - Airdrie, Alberta Robert Galbraith of Irricana, Alberta, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at the Irricana Community Hall (300 1 St, Irricana, Alberta) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Bob Galbraith, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Airdrie, 300 TOWERLANE DRIVE, AIRDRIE, AB. Telephone: 403-948-1100.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019