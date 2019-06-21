NAGEL, Robert Charles April 6, 1950 - June 14, 2019 It is with hearts breaking that we say goodbye to our much loved husband, father, son, and brother, Robert Charles Nagel, who passed peacefully in the arms of his loving wife of 40 years, Marie (nee Macedo) at Victoria Hospice on Friday, June 14th after a long-fought battle with cancer. Robert is predeceased by his father, Richard Alfred Nagel, and leaves behind his mother, Margaret Nagel, his wife Marie, his children Kimberly, Clayton (Darcie), and Tyler, his grandchildren Aidyn, Gray, and Nixon, and his siblings Ronnie (Lori), David (Maria), Karmen, and Kandice. He also leaves behind 24 nieces and nephews. No service, by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 21 to June 22, 2019