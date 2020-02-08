VAUGHAN, Rev. Robert (Bob) Charles December 23, 1930 - February 2, 2020 Bob passed peacefully from this life to his eternal home with Jesus Christ his Lord. His wife and family accompanied his passage with tears, prayers, music and love. He lived his life dedicated to Joyce, his wife of 64 years, his family and in service to others. Bob was predeceased by his daughter Heather, sister Marge, parents Hilda and Cecil, and is survived by his wife Joyce, sons Steve (Peg), Greg (Ingrid), five grandchildren (Candace Shortreid, Chelsea Vaughan, Brandon Vaughan, Bethany Kanhoffen, Kelsey Kanhoffen) and three great-grandchildren, (Caleb, Aaron and Nathan Shortreid). For the loving care Bob received, the family thanks Dr. Ibrahim and the staff at Cowichan District Hospital. A memorial service will be held on February 15 at 1:30 pm at Shawnigan Alliance Church, 1603 Wilmot Ave, Shawnigan Lake B.C. V0R 2W0, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Shawnigan Alliance Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mem.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020