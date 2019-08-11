COLE, Robert 1931 - 2019 Passed away at the age of 87. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend Patricia. He also leaves his beloved daughter Lynda (Dieter), his cherished granddaughters Nicole (Jeff), Stephanie (Jordan), Alex and Jamie as well as his adored great-grandchildren Jackson, Summer and Connor. Bob will be missed by his brother Don (Jean) and his sister-in-law Joan Smith. He was predeceased by his son Ron and his first wife Shirley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4). In Memory of Bob, donations to the BC Cancer Society or to Victoria Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences can be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019