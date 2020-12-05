It is with deep shock and sadness we announce the sudden passing of Robert David Williams who died of a heart attack on Monday, November 30, 2020. A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many.



If the measure of a man is determined by the number of nicknames he bears, then Rob is the greatest of all time: Willy, Bert, Robbie, OggyDog, RDub, RobDog, Robert and Uncle Robbie just to name a few.



Robbie was born on November 11, 1964 in Chatham, Ontario. In 1975 his family moved to Victoria, BC and laid down roots in Esquimalt. A life-changing move, as it launched life-long friendships with the Esquimalt and VicWest crew that lasted 45 years.



Willy was a gifted athlete excelling in every sport he played; hockey, baseball, soccer, rugby, ball hockey, track and skiing. Quite often the team captain, Rob was humble, hardworking and an exceptional teammate. He was also a founding member of the UIC Ski Team in the mid 80's.



RDub had an incredible work ethic. He worked two jobs for most of his life. He was a part-time employee at the City of Victoria and enjoyed the work and his coworkers. For over 35 years he has worked at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in a variety of positions from groundskeeping to his most recent position as patient porter; a job he enjoyed as it suited his kind heart and authentic concern for people.



Robert is predeceased by his mother Sheila Williams and is survived by his father Robert A Williams, two sisters Jennifer Lum (Ed) of Victoria and Sylvia Hamilton (Craig) of Phoenix; nieces and nephews Drayson Lum and Courtney Lum of Victoria and Paige Poisall and William Hamilton of Phoenix. Many extended family in England and Ontario also grieve his passing.



The family would like to thank Rob's many friends for the happiness, love and adventurers you shared. He held his friendships and memories close and cared so much for all of you.



A celebration of life will be held once we are able to gather together again. Remember Rob with a smile and if you are able, please consider a donation to the Victoria Cool Aide Society.



