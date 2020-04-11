Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Daniel Henry (Bob) Daly. View Sign Obituary

DALY, Robert (Bob) Daniel Henry Robert (Bob) Daniel Henry Daly passed away peacefully March 29, 2020, surrounded by his children. He will be sadly missed, but joyfully remembered. He leaves behind two sisters Machel Johnston and Marlene Hillhouse; daughters Kimberly Nikkel (Bruce), Cindy Simpson (Brian), Sandra MacDonald (Robert); son Dean Daly (Janette); eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Bob was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan March 23, 1932 to father Daniel Robert William Henry Gough Gubbins Daly (of County Kildare, Ireland) and mother, Mary Catherine Viola Russel (of Cornwall, Ontario). His early years on the family farm with horses, pigs, dogs as well as other neighbouring family and friends were to be a huge influence on his life and sense of self. He was a devoted brother to his nine siblings Evelyn, Noreen, Joseph, Patrick, Machel, Joshua, Daniel, Florina, and Marlene (did I mention it was a prairie family?). He graduated North Van High School in 1950 (thanks in part to the bribe of a car from his parents!). In his early years, he worked at many jobs including a stint at Park and Tilford Distillery (where he may or may not have had something to do with an unfortunate eruption of a mash cooking unit). After landing in the building trades, he obtained his red seal apprenticeship in sheet metal and gas fitting and was proud to have worked with many great trades people for the next 40 years. He was a hard worker who got along well with his workmates and loved his trade. Bob was a humble man who was truly interested in who you were and what you were doing in your life. He will be remembered by many life-long friends for his easy going, cheerful and non-judgmental ways. He was kind to everyone he met, and he was a reliable friend. He loved music, singing and was also quite the jive dancer. Owing to his Irish decent, "Saint Paddy's Day" was a favourite celebration. He was a kind and supportive father who rarely lost his patience (but when he did, consensus is that it was well justified). Despite long work weeks, on weekends you could find usually him cheering on the sidelines of a soccer pitch or ball diamond with his kids, or helping a friend or relative with a building project. He was generous. His grandchildren have enjoyed and will treasure all of the stories of Grandpa's life and adventures. He always did his best to give straight forward, practical advice when asked, and one of his favourite parting jewels was "and don't take any wooden nickels". Words can't describe the gratitude we have for the kind, professional staff at New Vista Care Home where our Dad spent his last 16 years. Thank you for your genuine friendships and loving care. Dad was very happy living with you. A celebration of life will be planned for Bob Daly at the earliest opportunity. In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly suggest people consider a donation to the New Vista Society, 7550 Rosewood Street, Burnaby, BC. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

