It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bob. Much loved son of Jane Holland and Russ and Linda Smyth, he will be deeply missed by his big brother, Ken, stepsister, Tina, uncles, aunts and cousins. Predeceased by his sister, Melissa, stepbrother, Chris and niece, Stephanie. Bob was born and raised in Victoria and grew up in Fairfield. He attended Keating, Mt. Newton and Stelly's School, the only schools that had integrated schools at that time. He participated in school plays, concerts, camping trips, hiked the West Coast Trail and the Nitnat Triangle. Bob helped forge the way for other students to be welcomed and accepted into their neighbourhood schools. His favourite and happiest times were spent at our summer home at Shawnigan Lake. He swam, surf boarded, made forts, went berry picking and slept in a tent with all the neighbourhood kids. It was there he knew he belonged, he had family, friends and a community who knew him. Bob had a wonderful sense of humour and laugh, his infectious smile and beautiful blue eyes drew many people to him. Over the years he formed many lasting friendships and connections with the Clermont family, Elinor, Edie, Bev, Nellie, Tina, Lindsay, Amber and Karrie. Bob overcame many obstacles in his life. Through them, he taught us resilience, patience, forgiveness, tolerance, strength, courage and unconditional love. Our lives are more meaningful because of Bob. We extend our grateful thanks to the Victoria Association for Community Living and Pacific Coast Community Resources who supported Bob well and faithfully through some difficult times. Their commitment, caring, dedication and affection for Bob will always be remembered. Our appreciation extends to the doctors and nurses at Saanich Peninsula Hospice for their empathy and expertise. Due to current restrictions we hope to hold a service to honour Bob's life at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to the Victoria Association for Community Living, 3861 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria BC V8P 2M7



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store