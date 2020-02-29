DUNCAN, Robert Eugene July 5, 1930 - February 18, 2020 Gene passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Predeceased by his loving wife, Bonnie in 1996, sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Ken, brother Bud, sisters-in-law Lucille, Dorothy and granddaughter Heather. Survived by children Cathy (Danny), Stuart (Allison), Rod (Shari), Randy (Lucie), BonnieJean and grandchildren Neil (Darian), Patrick, Kyle (Chelsea), Corrina, Emily (Graham), Avelyn (Kellan), and great-grandson Harley. He will missed by his sister Cheryl (Serge) and brother Barry and nieces and nephews. Gene moved his family from Edmonton to Victoria in 1969. Family, art and music were his passions. His paintings adorn the walls of homes across Canada. In later life he shared travels and adventures with his partner Margaret. He was loved by many. Our thanks to the kind staff at The Heights at Mount View. "The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science." -Einstein In memory of Gene, head down to the beach with an ice cream cone to enjoy the sunset.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020