Robert F. FISHER (November 03, 1936 - January 19, 2020)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob, who was born and raised in the western communities. He leaves his wife Linda, children, Mark (Marylin), Rob, Bev (David), Dan, Chris, Nick (Kristal), and Jenny (Jason); 14 adored grandchildren, his brother Barry (Annie) and his in-laws Jane and Ross Frankson and loved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Russ and brother Don.

Bob was the original founder of Bob's Burgers Ltd. in View Royal which brought him many fond memories!
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
