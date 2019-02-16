Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert Falconer Henry. View Sign

Falconer had a long, happy and interesting life. Born in Arniston, Scotland, he considered Stirling, home. He was the only child of Robert James Henry and Jane Eveline McIntosh Brown. He studied mechanical engineering at Edinburgh and completed a Ph.D. at Cambridge (Caius College). In 1964, he moved to Canada and had a satisfying career as an oceanographer. He was fortunate to marry Gloria, a nurse from New Zealand. Falconer was a kind, very intelligent and practical man, an avid reader and lifelong beekeeper. He traveled widely and had friends in many countries. He is dearly missed by Gloria, his daughters, Karen and Sandra, grandchildren, Matthew, Maria and Gavin, son-in-law John and many friends. Falconer and family appreciated the caring staff at RJH, particularly Dr. Smatanova. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., Saanich Baptist Church, 4347 Wilkinson Road, Victoria, B.C.

3212 Jacklin Road

Victoria , BC V9B 0J5

(778) 433-9344

