Falconer had a long, happy and interesting life. Born in Arniston, Scotland, he considered Stirling home. He was the only child of Robert James Henry and Jane Eveline McIntosh Brown. He studied mechanical engineering at Edinburgh and completed a Ph.D. at Cambridge (Caius College). In 1964, he moved to Canada and had a satisfying career as an oceanographer. He was fortunate to marry Gloria, a nurse from New Zealand. Falconer was a kind, very intelligent and practical man, an avid reader and lifelong beekeeper. He traveled widely and had friends in many countries. He is dearly missed by Gloria, his daughters, Karen and Sandra, grandchildren, Matthew, Maria and Gavin, son-in-law John and many friends. Falconer and family appreciated the caring staff at RJH, particularly Dr. Smatanova. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m., Saanich Baptist Church, 4347 Wilkinson Road, Victoria, B.C.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 23, 2019